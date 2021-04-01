Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 170,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SOHO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. Analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.