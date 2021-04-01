Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Sells $74,130.00 in Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SOHO stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

