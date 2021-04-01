Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000.

NYSE SHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 1,066,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,157. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

