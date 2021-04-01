Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 million to $29.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $860.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.