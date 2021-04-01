Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SON traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 290,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

