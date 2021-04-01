SnowSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $705,535.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $36.14 or 0.00060949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $705,535.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,724 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars.

