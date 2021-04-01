Smartlands Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $691,434.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $51.35 million and approximately $691,434.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for $10.07 or 0.00016966 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

