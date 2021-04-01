Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 14,840,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

