Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

