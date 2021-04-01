Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

