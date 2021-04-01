Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

