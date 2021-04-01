Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.77

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.77 and traded as low as C$18.42. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 35,882 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SW. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.77.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,317,261.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

