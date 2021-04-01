Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sientra by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sientra by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Sientra stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.