Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Declines By 30.8%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

