Short Interest in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Decreases By 38.7%

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VGAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 835,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,712. VG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,564,000.

VG Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

