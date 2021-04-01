Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Grows By 66.7%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
Univec Company Profile
