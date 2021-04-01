Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Grows By 66.7%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNVC opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.