Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Drops By 18.0%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 679,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NCTY stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The9 has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 1.23% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

