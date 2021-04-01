Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Drops By 36.5%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $9.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
