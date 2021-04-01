Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Drops By 36.5%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.