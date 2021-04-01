Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Rises By 68.3%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

THNPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,096. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

