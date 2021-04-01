Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Expands By 50.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXCY shares. Citigroup cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

SPXCY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.