Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Declines By 22.6%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 658,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 6,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,998. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

