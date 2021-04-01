Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Expands By 43.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,400 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,184.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFRGF opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

