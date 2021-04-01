Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Rises By 94.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,992,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $111.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 226,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,891,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.