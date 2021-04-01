Short Interest in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Decreases By 22.0%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 659,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $96.12. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

