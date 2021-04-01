Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Expands By 74.4%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NAZ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,260. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
