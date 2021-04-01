Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Drops By 39.1%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 17,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,113. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

