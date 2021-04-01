Short Interest in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Grows By 68.6%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 401,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 2.1% in the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 135,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $476.33 million, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

