Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Expands By 47.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Santander downgraded Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRENY opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

