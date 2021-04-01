Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Rises By 82.1%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of JBSAY stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 38,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. JBS has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.