Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Grows By 37.9%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,630,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 77,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 2,297,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,487,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 78,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

