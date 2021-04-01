Short Interest in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Grows By 37.9%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,630,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 77,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE:GE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 2,297,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,487,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 78,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
