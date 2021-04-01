Short Interest in Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Grows By 39.0%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS GZTGF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Gazit Globe has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.