Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Increases By 82.8%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the February 28th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

