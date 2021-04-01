Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 84.7%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 262,300 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYL opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Dragon Victory International has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

