Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Rises By 68.7%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 4.99% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

DWSN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.99. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

