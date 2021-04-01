Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Rises By 57.1%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BCBHF remained flat at $$0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Caribbean Investment has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
About Caribbean Investment
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.