Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Rises By 57.1%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BCBHF remained flat at $$0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Caribbean Investment has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

