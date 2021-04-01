Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declines By 25.2%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 991,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.09.

Shares of CP traded up $9.64 on Wednesday, reaching $379.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $205.26 and a 12-month high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

