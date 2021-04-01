Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Increases By 74.2%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,149. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

