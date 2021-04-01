Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Drops By 31.3%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Caresource stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. American Caresource has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
American Caresource Company Profile
See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for American Caresource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Caresource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.