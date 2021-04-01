Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Declines By 19.1%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 452,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $792.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.