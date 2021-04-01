SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $319,268.27 and approximately $95.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,242.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.24 or 0.03342582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00343860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $560.64 or 0.00946351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.83 or 0.00420018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00387235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00278078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00024277 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

