SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Up 90.7% in March

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 112,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $2,759,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

