Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $138,800.00 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00.

SMLR opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $721.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

