Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.