Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AY. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of AY stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

