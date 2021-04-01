Seaport Global Securities Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of GS stock opened at $327.00 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

