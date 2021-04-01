Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

