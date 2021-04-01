Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.
SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14.
In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
