Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $70.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.