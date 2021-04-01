Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Raymond James

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

