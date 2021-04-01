Sculptor Capital LP Invests $1.64 Million in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMPMU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,622,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000.

OTCMKTS TMPMU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

