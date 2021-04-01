Sculptor Capital LP Has $314,000 Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AACQ. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth $995,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AACQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 11,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,451. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

