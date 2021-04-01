ScPrime Reaches Market Cap of $7.32 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $6,182.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,608,847 coins and its circulating supply is 33,925,236 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

